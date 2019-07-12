ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

As Biotechnology companies, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 118.34%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 81% respectively. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 20% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited -4.59% -17.91% 12.06% -43.06% -44.76% -1.94% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72%

For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was less bearish than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.