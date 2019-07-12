ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

As Biotechnology companies, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.17
|0.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 118.34%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 81% respectively. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 20% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|-4.59%
|-17.91%
|12.06%
|-43.06%
|-44.76%
|-1.94%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.36%
|-14.69%
|-25.37%
|-41.88%
|148.93%
|-29.72%
For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was less bearish than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.