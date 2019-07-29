ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

This is a contrast between ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.17
|0.00
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9
|169.25
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares and 56.9% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|-4.59%
|-17.91%
|12.06%
|-43.06%
|-44.76%
|-1.94%
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-12.19%
|-11.99%
|290.3%
|132.93%
|0%
|277.67%
For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited had bearish trend while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
