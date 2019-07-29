ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

This is a contrast between ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 169.25 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares and 56.9% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited -4.59% -17.91% 12.06% -43.06% -44.76% -1.94% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67%

For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited had bearish trend while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.