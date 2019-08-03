ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

We are contrasting ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.17
|0.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Mustang Bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Mustang Bio Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 7.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|3.23%
|-4.19%
|-13.51%
|-9.86%
|-59.49%
|-11.11%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Mustang Bio Inc. beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
