ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.17
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|3.86
|N/A
|-0.72
|0.00
In table 1 we can see ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Heat Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Heat Biologics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.9%
|-49.6%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Heat Biologics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 1,108.46%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.35% and 16.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|-4.59%
|-17.91%
|12.06%
|-43.06%
|-44.76%
|-1.94%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|-14.37%
|-21.25%
|-36.55%
|-44.18%
|-39.17%
|-10%
For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has stronger performance than Heat Biologics Inc.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
