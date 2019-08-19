ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Both ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 30.25 N/A -1.17 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 12.47 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is $27, which is potential 576.69% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 83.3% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.