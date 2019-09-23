ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|3
|22.63
|N/A
|-1.17
|0.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|43
|1969.34
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
Demonstrates ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and CRISPR Therapeutics AG earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
CRISPR Therapeutics AG on the other hand boasts of a $62 average price target and a 29.98% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 50% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|3.23%
|-4.19%
|-13.51%
|-9.86%
|-59.49%
|-11.11%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|3.15%
|6.25%
|30.58%
|57.23%
|7.51%
|77.42%
For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited had bearish trend while CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
