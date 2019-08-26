ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) Reaches $1.65 1 Year Low; Tractor Supply Co Has 1 Sentiment

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 234 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 234 sold and decreased stakes in Tractor Supply Co. The investment managers in our database now possess: 95.15 million shares, down from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Tractor Supply Co in top ten holdings increased from 12 to 13 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 186 Increased: 158 New Position: 76.

The stock of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.53 target or 7.00% below today’s $1.65 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $50.14M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $1.53 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.51 million less. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 8,428 shares traded. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) has declined 59.49% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.49% the S&P500.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for global markets. The company has market cap of $50.14 million. It targets diseases that are highly prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. It currently has negative earnings. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor that is being studied in global pivotal trials for biliary tract cancer, and conducting Phase 2/3 clinical trials for gastric cancer, as well as testing in a single-arm pivotal clinical trial in biliary tract cancer in China.

Wedgewood Partners Inc holds 6.35% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company for 890,262 shares. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc owns 39,409 shares or 5.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc has 4.77% invested in the company for 350,834 shares. The New York-based Cim Llc has invested 4.71% in the stock. Thomas Story & Son Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 88,832 shares.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $126.68 million for 23.49 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.86% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $98.66. About 668,432 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c