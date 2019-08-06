ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Comparison side by side

Since ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 38 9.97 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus price target and a 7.26% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares and 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited had bearish trend while PTC Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.