ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) Comparison side by side

Both ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|4
|14.16
|N/A
|-1.17
|0.00
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.71
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-100.5%
|-88%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 51.3% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|3.23%
|-4.19%
|-13.51%
|-9.86%
|-59.49%
|-11.11%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-13.99%
|-69.68%
|-72.33%
|-88.76%
|-47.32%
For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was less bearish than Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
