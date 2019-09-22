ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Comparison side by side

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3 18.75 N/A -1.17 0.00 Merus N.V. 15 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Merus N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Merus N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Merus N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Merus N.V.’s potential upside is 9.00% and its consensus target price is $21.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 65.8% of Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has -11.11% weaker performance while Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Merus N.V. beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.