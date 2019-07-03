ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

$8.5 is the consensus target price of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, with a potential upside of 143.55%. The rivals have a potential upside of 131.90%. Based on the data delivered earlier, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited -4.59% -17.91% 12.06% -43.06% -44.76% -1.94% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has -1.94% weaker performance while ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s rivals have 47.25% stronger performance.

Dividends

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.