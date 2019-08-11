ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 141.10 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 84.82% and its average target price is $18.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares and 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has stronger performance than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.