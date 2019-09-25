ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Contrasting side by side

Since ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3 17.67 N/A -1.17 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Genprex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Genprex Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 13.1% of Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has weaker performance than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats Genprex Inc.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.