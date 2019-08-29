ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) Comparing side by side

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3 19.37 N/A -1.17 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats on 3 of the 4 factors Edge Therapeutics Inc.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.