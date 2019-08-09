ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) Comparison side by side

We are comparing ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 17.5% respectively. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.