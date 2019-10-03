ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 2 0.00 28.14M -1.17 0.00 Aravive Inc. 7 0.00 4.81M -7.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Aravive Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Aravive Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 1,473,529,873.80% 0% 0% Aravive Inc. 73,773,006.13% -116.4% -97.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares and 30% of Aravive Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats Aravive Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.