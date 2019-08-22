ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|4
|17.10
|N/A
|-1.17
|0.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|4
|27.90
|N/A
|-1.76
|0.00
Demonstrates ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Aptinyx Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Aptinyx Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-37.5%
|-35.9%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Aptinyx Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Aptinyx Inc. is $12, which is potential 281.40% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 1% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|3.23%
|-4.19%
|-13.51%
|-9.86%
|-59.49%
|-11.11%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.54%
|3.05%
|-2.36%
|-29.81%
|-83.09%
|-77.51%
For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was less bearish than Aptinyx Inc.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
