ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Comparison side by side

Both ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 21.89 N/A -1.17 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

Demonstrates ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Analyst Recommendations

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus price target and a 689.47% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.35% and 28.3%. Comparatively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has stronger performance than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.