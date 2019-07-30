ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) Analysts See $-0.20 EPS; Vici Properties (VICI) Shorts Lowered By 3.58%

Vici Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) had a decrease of 3.58% in short interest. VICI’s SI was 14.00M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.58% from 14.52M shares previously. With 3.97 million avg volume, 4 days are for Vici Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)’s short sellers to cover VICI’s short positions. The SI to Vici Properties Inc’s float is 4.46%. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 4.32 million shares traded. VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has risen 15.54% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.11% the S&P500. Some Historical VICI News: 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – VICI PROPERTIES INC VICI.N : UNION GAMING STARTS WITH BUY; $23 TARGET PRICE; 26/04/2018 – VICI Properties Inc. Completes Executive Management Team with Hiring of Samantha Sacks Gallagher as Executive Vice President and General Counsel; 03/05/2018 – VICI PROPERTIES INC VICI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.39 TO $1.41; 15/03/2018 – VICI Properties Inc. Declares Pro-Rated Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – VICI Properties Inc. Completes Executive Management Team with Hiring of Samantha Sacks Gallagher as Executive Vice President an; 26/04/2018 – VICI Properties Names Samantha Sacks Gallagher EVP and General Counsel; 15/05/2018 – Soros Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Overstock: 13F; 08/03/2018 S&P REVISES VICI PROPERTIES INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 09/04/2018 – VICI Properties Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Details

Analysts expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to report $-0.20 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 42.86% from last quarter's $-0.35 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited's analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 2,952 shares traded. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) has declined 44.76% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.19% the S&P500.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage oncology and inflammatory disease focused biopharmaceutical firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $106.08 million. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor , inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4, as well as gastric cancer.

More notable recent ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Names Industry Veteran and Current Board Member Andrew Howden to Additional Role of Chairman – Nasdaq" on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (ASLN) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why – Nasdaq" published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Aslan Pharmaceuticals: An Asia-Focused Oncology Company – Seeking Alpha" on April 04, 2019.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.81 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. It has a 14.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip.