ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) Analysts See $-0.20 EPS; Ladder Capital (LADR) Has 1.54 Sentiment

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 103 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 67 reduced and sold their stakes in Ladder Capital Corp. The funds in our database now own: 56.81 million shares, down from 58.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ladder Capital Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 56 Increased: 70 New Position: 33.

Analysts await Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LADR’s profit will be $46.70M for 10.78 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Ladder Capital Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 9.30% or $0.04 from last year's $0.43 per share. LADR's profit will be $46.70M for 10.78 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Ladder Capital Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 734,659 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) has risen 12.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.60% the S&P500.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp for 657,390 shares. Barnett & Company Inc. owns 140,253 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Asset Management Lp has 1.3% invested in the company for 292,740 shares. The California-based Wespac Advisors Llc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Advisors Capital Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 958,504 shares.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. It has a 11.13 P/E ratio. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage oncology and inflammatory disease focused biopharmaceutical firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $114.70 million. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor , inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4, as well as gastric cancer.