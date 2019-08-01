Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.96% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has 75.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 11.06% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited 0.00% 1.40% 0.70% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited N/A 2 13.73 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.44 2.77

As a group, Industrial Electrical Equipment companies have a potential upside of 78.36%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited 5.64% -2.05% -6.19% -2.98% -13.8% 11.08% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s peers Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has a beta of 1.38 and its 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s peers have beta of 1.24 which is 24.33% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s rivals beat Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited on 6 of the 6 factors.