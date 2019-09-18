Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.96% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has 75.4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 11.06% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited 0.00% 1.40% 0.70% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited N/A 2 13.73 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 0.00 1.50 3.00

The peers have a potential upside of 141.45%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited 5.64% -2.05% -6.19% -2.98% -13.8% 11.08% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited are 3.6 and 2.3. Competitively, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s peers have 2.93 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.38 shows that Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s peers are 24.33% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited.