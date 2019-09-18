Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
5.6% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.96% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has 75.4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 11.06% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited
|0.00%
|1.40%
|0.70%
|Industry Average
|22.75%
|38.90%
|8.02%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited
|N/A
|2
|13.73
|Industry Average
|123.61M
|543.40M
|17.82
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|3.00
The peers have a potential upside of 141.45%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited
|5.64%
|-2.05%
|-6.19%
|-2.98%
|-13.8%
|11.08%
|Industry Average
|4.29%
|6.09%
|17.44%
|31.02%
|78.46%
|38.76%
For the past year Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited are 3.6 and 2.3. Competitively, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s peers have 2.93 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s peers.
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 1.38 shows that Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s peers are 24.33% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.
Dividends
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited.
