Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) and Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Comparing side by side

Both Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) and Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited 2 0.07 N/A 0.16 13.73 Belden Inc. 55 0.82 N/A 3.62 12.57

Table 1 demonstrates Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and Belden Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Belden Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Belden Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and Belden Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.7% Belden Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.38 beta means Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s volatility is 38.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Belden Inc. has a 2.41 beta and it is 141.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Belden Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Belden Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and Belden Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Belden Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Belden Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $57 average price target and a 24.56% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.6% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Belden Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s share held by insiders are 75.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Belden Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited 5.64% -2.05% -6.19% -2.98% -13.8% 11.08% Belden Inc. -19.45% -22.95% -21.98% -13.36% -28.76% 8.83%

For the past year Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited was more bullish than Belden Inc.

Summary

Belden Inc. beats Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited on 8 of the 11 factors.

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. Its Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, network and playout systems, plant connectivity products, and cable and connectivity products for television broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV industries. The companyÂ’s Enterprise Connectivity Solutions segment provides copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures; and power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations. Its Industrial Connectivity Solutions segment offers infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems, including industrial and input/output (I/O) connectors, industrial cables, IP and networking cables, I/O modules, distribution boxes, ruggedized controls and sensors, customer specific wiring solutions, and load-moment indicator systems, as well as controllers and sensors for use in industrial automation applications. The companyÂ’s Industrial IT Solutions segment provides security devices, Ethernet switches and related equipment, routers and gateways, network management software, and wireless systems for use in factory automation, power generation and distribution, process automation, and infrastructure projects. Its Network Security Solutions segment offers software and services to detect, prevent, and respond against cyberattacks and data breaches in the utilities and energy, finance, insurance, technology, communications, retail, and healthcare markets, as well as to the government. Belden Inc. sells its products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.