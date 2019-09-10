Ashmore Wealth Management Upped Holding in Ao Smith (AOS) by $8.41 Million; Global Endowment Management LP Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Lifted by $1.42 Million as Shares Declined

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45M, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 1.67 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 208.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 33,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 50,150 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 16,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 5.97 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.55; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Return on Avg Common Stockholders Equity 18%; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for; 09/05/2018 – Bend Source: Moms Love ArtConcert at Les Schwab; 20/03/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS IT APPROVES APPLICATION BY CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N TO ACQUIRE CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST BANK OF HENDERSON, NEVADA; 07/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $124 Million; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in San Francisco and Austin; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.12%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume has 0.03% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 1,150 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.11% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 594,311 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 0.4% or 28,528 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Investment has invested 0.04% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). The Virginia-based Cap Mgmt Va has invested 0.92% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Cwh Capital invested 2.39% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Moreover, Opus Group Limited Company has 0.08% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Moreover, M&T Bancorp Corp has 0.05% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 215,203 shares. Cls Ltd Company has invested 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 33 are owned by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 8.13M shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 210,000 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Axa reported 295,627 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ballentine Prns reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 18,400 shares to 38,300 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 110,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,581 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. 2,595 shares valued at $100,367 were bought by Goldfarb Mark A on Monday, August 5.