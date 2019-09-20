Ashmore Wealth Management Trimmed Adobe Systems (ADBE) Position by $7.66 Million as Stock Value Rose; Union Pac Com (UNP) Stock Value Rose While Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Cut Position

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 81.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 4,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 1,075 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181,000, down from 5,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.20 billion market cap company. It closed at $167.11 lastly. It is down 21.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc sold 26,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 155,684 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.87M, down from 181,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $277.61. About 1.99 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe: Timely Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe: Too Much Risk, Too Little Reward – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 247,500 were accumulated by D E Shaw And. Cap Planning Ltd Llc accumulated 9,701 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Nippon Life Glob Americas Incorporated holds 2% or 89,330 shares. Amica Mutual Insur owns 14,009 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 49,097 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Us Commercial Bank De holds 67,129 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Utd Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 43,217 shares. 3.52 million were reported by Sands Cap Management Limited Company. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 31,085 shares. Ruggie Capital Group, a Florida-based fund reported 23 shares. Moore Management Lp holds 0.69% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Marietta Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 1.47% or 15,123 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited holds 2.22% or 34,440 shares. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 1.06M shares or 0.49% of all its holdings.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $276.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Mid (SCHM) by 21,310 shares to 37,752 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr 10 (TLH) by 8,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 20 Yr Treas Bd Etf (TLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ghp Investment Advsr has invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Advsrs Mngmt Lc accumulated 2,787 shares. Cap invested in 0.36% or 6.74M shares. Factory Mutual Insurance reported 338,479 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Gru reported 67,480 shares stake. Anderson Hoagland & invested in 7,271 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Saturna Cap invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). City holds 1,313 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Scholtz Co holds 4,400 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability Corp invested in 38,100 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Ancora Advsr Lc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Vision Capital Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,353 shares. Natixis stated it has 168,890 shares. Bluestein R H Communication accumulated 6,709 shares.