Ashmore Wealth Management Stake in Ao Smith (AOS) Lowered by $3.57 Million; United Guardian (UG) Shareholder Parthenon Decreased Position

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in United Guardian Inc (UG) by 28.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 29,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.52% . The hedge fund held 71,274 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 100,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in United Guardian Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 110 shares traded. United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) has risen 3.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UG News: 18/05/2018 – United-Guardian Announces Increase in Mid-Year Dividend; 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian 1Q EPS 23c; 10/05/2018 – UNITED-GUARDIAN INC UG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.14; 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian Reports 67% Increase in Earnings; 19/04/2018 DJ United-Guardian Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UG)

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc sold 75,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 420,168 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.82M, down from 496,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 83,670 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hartford Investment Management Company has 0.02% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 95,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Oakbrook Invests Ltd owns 14,300 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.33% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0.02% or 9,897 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 58,468 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 8,286 shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw And Communication Inc holds 0% or 69,552 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Com has 885,517 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Lc invested in 565,088 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 37,256 shares. Ohio-based Huntington Bankshares has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 11.48% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.61 per share. AOS’s profit will be $88.77M for 20.88 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 0 investors sold UG shares while 11 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.20 million shares or 1.92% more from 1.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Company holds 0% or 17,062 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company reported 6,214 shares. Zpr Investment invested 0.52% of its portfolio in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability owns 107,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Company accumulated 85 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 15,750 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0% or 116,784 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp owns 2,000 shares. Teton Advsr reported 78,601 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) or 100 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock stated it has 25,397 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc invested in 40,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Parthenon Ltd Llc holds 0.29% or 71,274 shares in its portfolio.