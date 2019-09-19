Ashmore Wealth Management Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) Has Increased as Stock Value Declined; Qv Investors Has Lowered Msc Industrial Direct Co (MSM) Holding by $2.82 Million; Market Value Declined

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co (MSM) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 38,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 392,241 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.13M, down from 430,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $70.35. About 121,837 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 71.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 684,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.52 million, up from 958,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.69. About 1.64 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 the insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 157,138 shares to 121,875 shares, valued at $20.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 117,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 707,104 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inv Of America holds 427,003 shares. Liberty Cap Inc holds 1.13% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 77,559 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 110,371 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 231,476 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). King Luther Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Interest Group Inc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 607,809 shares. Hartline Invest holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 44,182 shares. Michigan-based Ls Inv Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Co Oh holds 0.23% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 10,391 shares. Mirae Asset Limited has 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 256,610 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.01% or 12,450 shares. Invesco Limited reported 13.74 million shares. Ensemble Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 427,280 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. National Bank invested in 0.28% or 27,222 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 63,634 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 119,899 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0% or 926 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Com owns 166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Confluence Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.41% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 87 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 7,926 shares. Hamlin Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 705,139 shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Management holds 0.01% or 26,505 shares. Rice Hall James Associate Llc reported 0.54% stake. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 133,466 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Amg Funds Limited holds 0.94% or 11,917 shares. American Group reported 101,255 shares.

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $68.99M for 14.07 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.