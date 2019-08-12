Ashmore Wealth Management Position in Ao Smith (AOS) Has Boosted as Stock Price Declined; Telemark Asset Management Increases Stake in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45M, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 719,428 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 1,526 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 71c-85c; 07/05/2018 – Aspen expands revenue-boosting therapeutic unit with new $80 million plant; 19/03/2018 – Aspen Avionics and Sensurion Aerospace team to Co-develop Commercial UAV Avionics; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Debt Ratings Of Aspen And Xl Group Following A Change In Methodology; 14/05/2018 – Bangor Aspen Dental Practice Moving To New Location For Easier Access To Care; 16/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Hosts 2018 America’s Future Summit In Chicago; 26/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Martinsburg; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Competition Prompts MBA Students to Innovate for the Good of Business and Society; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH $1-1.5B IN SALE; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO WOULD CONSIDER SELLING 20% STAKE TO I’NATIONAL CO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger holds 402,782 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 5,854 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company accumulated 0.04% or 4,670 shares. 29,042 are held by Tuttle Tactical Management. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 12,963 shares. Covington has 160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Lord Abbett & Ltd has 880,383 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 6,135 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ashmore Wealth Management Limited Com stated it has 1.54% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 240 shares stake. Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 102,000 shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 201,000 shares.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AOS, EROS, FDX and EQT – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AO Smith (AOS) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c, Lowers FY Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A.O. Smith Short Seller Alleges Accounting Irregularities, Opaque Chinese Business; Stock Falls 10% – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AOS, STG, DBD and CTST: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Awarded PTT LNG Insulation Contract – PRNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “XLNX, BCOV, VC and TZOO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aspen Aerogels: Gross Margin Is Key – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Avoid IPO Of Aspen Aerogels: CEO Knows How To Get Paid And Lose Money – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2014.