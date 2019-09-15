Ashmore Wealth Management Lifted Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding by $3.60 Million; Stock Value Declined; Marcato Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position in Terex New (TEX) by $49.46 Million as Shares Declined

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 55.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 1.60 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.84M, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.65. About 859,758 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 23,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 269,626 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.91M, up from 245,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.51 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

More notable recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Terex Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:TEX – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Terex Corporation’s (NYSE:TEX) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Terex Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Terex – Buying After The Breakdown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Analysts await Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 27.94% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.68 per share. TEX’s profit will be $61.95 million for 7.95 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Terex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.10% negative EPS growth.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $78.29 million activity. $3,443 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares were bought by HENRY BRIAN J. 8 shares were bought by BARR KEVIN A, worth $224. 751 Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares with value of $19,594 were bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D.

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 80,134 shares to 479,694 shares, valued at $83.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 157,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,875 shares, and cut its stake in Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

