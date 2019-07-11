Ashmore Wealth Management Lifted Position in Ao Smith (AOS); Thompson Investment Management Holding in Exact Sciences Com (EXAS) Has Decreased by $711,564

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (EXAS) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 8,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,181 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.70M, down from 166,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $116.89. About 422,150 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS)

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45M, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 336,577 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.88 million activity. 20,000 A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) shares with value of $980,000 were sold by JONES PAUL W. Goodwin Wallace E had sold 13,200 shares worth $660,244.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $45.14 million activity. Another trade for 90,909 shares valued at $7.17 million was sold by Elliott Jeffrey Thomas. COWARD D SCOTT sold $13.23M worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Wednesday, January 23.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD) by 3,680 shares to 11,155 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C (NYSE:LL) by 67,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Ii Vi Inc Com (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.