Ashmore Wealth Management Lifted Ao Smith (AOS) Holding By $8.41 Million; Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 253 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 208 reduced and sold equity positions in Eastman Chemical Co. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 113.03 million shares, up from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Eastman Chemical Co in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 46 Reduced: 162 Increased: 179 New Position: 74.

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased Ao Smith Corp (AOS) stake by 47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc acquired 158,606 shares as Ao Smith Corp (AOS)’s stock declined 13.43%. The Ashmore Wealth Management Llc holds 496,076 shares with $26.45 million value, up from 337,470 last quarter. Ao Smith Corp now has $7.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 365,536 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C

Among 2 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AO Smith Corp has $62 highest and $60 lowest target. $61’s average target is 34.90% above currents $45.22 stock price. AO Smith Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.57 billion. The companyÂ’s Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine-derivative building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic-acid based solutions; and metam based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. It has a 9.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, care chemical, crop protection, and energy markets.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company for 39,699 shares. Hendley & Co Inc owns 57,350 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Swift Run Capital Management Llc has 2.12% invested in the company for 30,280 shares. The Utah-based Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 2% in the stock. Mrj Capital Inc, a New York-based fund reported 39,385 shares.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $353.45 million for 6.06 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.