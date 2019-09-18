Ashmore Wealth Management Increased Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position by $3.60 Million; As Pitney Bowes (PBI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Lapides Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 264,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $758.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 1.60M shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Rev Growth of 11%-15%; 12/04/2018 – Prometic: PBI-4050 Decreased Insulin Resistance in the Liver; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Pitney Bowes’ Plan To Repay Roughly $700 Million Or More Of Debt Is Credit Positive; 12/04/2018 – Prometic: Fat Biopsies Further Demonstrate PBI-4050 Clinical Activity; 02/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES 1Q REV. $983.2M, EST. $923.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pitney Bowes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBI); 05/03/2018 Former USPS Sales and Client Leader Cliff Rucker Joins Pitney Bowes to Further Drive Growth in Global Ecommerce; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES’ GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL; 04/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Showcase Innovative Shipping and Mailing Solutions at National Postal Forum

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 23,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 269,626 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.91M, up from 245,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $152.82. About 2.92M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $26,637 activity.

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “25 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pitney Bowes Enters Capitulation Territory – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pitney Bowes Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Pitney Bowes Stock Just Popped 17% – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $216.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 46,600 shares to 166,800 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) by 30,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,800 shares, and cut its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold PBI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 130.91 million shares or 2.01% more from 128.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 435,992 are owned by Raymond James & Assoc. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 431,746 shares. 1.02M were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Griffin Asset Management Inc, New York-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested 0.01% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Benjamin F Edwards Inc invested in 2,900 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Aqr Capital Management has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 45,011 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 113,482 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% stake. Kbc Gp Nv has 29,731 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Finance Retail Bank holds 0% or 508 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.03% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 175,058 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wait for High-Flying Cloud-Based Salesforce Stock to Fall – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Alteryx Should Be on Your Radar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Trex Company, Enphase And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Partner Fund Management Ltd Partnership owns 1.73% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 598,759 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.22% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated stated it has 7,775 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Rosenbaum Jay D invested 1.72% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Thomasville National Bank invested in 63,322 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Norinchukin National Bank The stated it has 0.26% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Eagle Asset Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Manhattan reported 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership has 4.16% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2.67M shares. First Utd Bancshares Tru holds 0.31% or 3,510 shares in its portfolio. Notis reported 0.11% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Evercore Wealth Lc owns 34,216 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tokio Marine Asset reported 95,080 shares.