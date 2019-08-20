Ashmore Wealth Management Holds Stake in Ao Smith (AOS); Parnassus Investments Has Upped Its Position in Teleflex (TFX) by $3.33 Million

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Teleflex Inc. (TFX) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 11,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 504,567 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.46 million, up from 493,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Teleflex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $368.31. About 171,545 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Simplastic Suprapubic Puncture Instruments: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 650704100 5; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex to Book Pretax Restructuring Charges of $102M-$133M; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical- Teleflex MEDICAL WECK Visistat 35. Used for the external skin closure of lacerations; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – LOWERED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $7.10 AND $7.20 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $5.45 AND $5.55; 07/05/2018 – Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX); 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45 million, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 663,278 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Norinchukin Bancshares The has invested 0.03% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Amalgamated Bank & Trust stated it has 0.04% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 237,789 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Light Asset Management Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 777 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 0.03% or 32,008 shares. Cibc World Mkts has 0% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 437,767 shares. Dupont Mgmt accumulated 1,000 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 18,558 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). 596,777 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Trustmark Natl Bank Department reported 0% stake. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested 0% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $356,250 activity.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 91,675 shares to 5.51M shares, valued at $553.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 33,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00M shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. Class B (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teleflex Announces Publication of â€œPivotal Clinical Study to Evaluate the Safety and Effectiveness of the MANTA Percutaneous Vascular Closure Deviceâ€ – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teleflex Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:TFX – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What We Think Of Teleflex Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:TFX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Prweb.com‘s news article titled: “NeoTract Designates Dr. Jonathan Perley as UroLift® Center of Excellence – PR Web” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Limited stated it has 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lbmc Invest accumulated 0.47% or 55,876 shares. Smithfield Trust Company accumulated 0.04% or 6,590 shares. Trust Investment Advsr owns 8,965 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Vanguard Inc holds 0.03% or 15.97M shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 416,301 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kistler invested 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Westwood Corporation Il stated it has 0.1% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Fundsmith Llp has 763,583 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 181,883 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Somerset Tru holds 0.34% or 12,159 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.15% or 998,259 shares in its portfolio. Savant Cap Ltd accumulated 8,140 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 253,698 shares. National Asset Inc has invested 0.05% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HL, AOS and BOX – Stockhouse” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A. O. Smith Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NYSE: AOS Investor Notice: Lawsuit against A. O. Smith Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A O Smith’s Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.