Ashmore Wealth Management Holds Position in Ao Smith (AOS); As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Holder First Allied Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Position by $306,278

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45 million, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 1.40 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 1,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 11,819 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 13,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.24 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.85 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYH) by 7,648 shares to 18,130 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 24,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdonald Invsts Ca, a California-based fund reported 534,055 shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa has 0.1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Montgomery Inv Management Incorporated owns 2,600 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Fort Point Capital Ltd Llc owns 2,603 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset invested in 0.08% or 80,924 shares. Macroview Llc invested in 0.76% or 1,844 shares. Shelter Mutual Insur holds 3.02% or 61,373 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 1,813 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc owns 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 247,462 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,619 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Intact Investment Mgmt Inc invested in 0.24% or 40,100 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invs owns 35,870 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 71,755 shares. Yhb Advisors Inc holds 1.16% or 44,445 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Weak Shipments Hurt Union Pacific’s (UNP) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Hurricane Barry Left Its Mark, But Could Have Been Worse – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bank & Trust Division holds 0% or 94 shares. Victory Capital stated it has 716,950 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Com has 0.02% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 416,301 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.03% or 257,416 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 7,500 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 748,686 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com has 67,919 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 15,350 shares. Moreover, Optimum Investment has 0.07% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 4,040 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 358,458 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 188,323 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.08% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 572,085 shares. 512 were accumulated by Huntington National Bank. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.1% stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. Shares for $239,400 were sold by Dana Paul R. Goodwin Wallace E had sold 13,200 shares worth $660,244 on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A. O. Smith Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AO Smith Corporation – AOS – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against AO Smith Corporation, Community Health Systems, Metro Bank, and Heron Therapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) CEO Kevin Wheeler on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.