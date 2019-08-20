Ashmore Wealth Management Holds Holding in Ao Smith (AOS); Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Shareholder Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Cut Its Holding as Market Value Declined

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45 million, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 2.00 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 57.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 59,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The institutional investor held 44,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 103,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.29. About 184,883 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorp De accumulated 26,885 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0.01% or 81,210 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 893,679 shares. South Street Advisors Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 32,290 shares. 700 are held by Horan Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 2,875 shares. Wexford Capital Lp reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Ci Invs invested 0.07% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Benjamin F Edwards & has 0.02% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 446,216 shares. Columbia Asset Management stated it has 0.03% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Aull Monroe Inv owns 1.7% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 60,216 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.02% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 492,600 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) or 200,479 shares.

