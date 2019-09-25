Ashmore Wealth Management Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) Has Raised by $21.89 Million; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Chilton Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $472,115 as Stock Rose

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 10,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 33,949 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, down from 43,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 8.55 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS PART OF THE FINE WILL BE COLLECTED BY THE OCC; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Welltower; 24/05/2018 – Bitfinex Said to Find Bank in Puerto Rico After Wells Fargo Exit; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC AND BRYAN, GARNIER & CO. ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNING MANAGERS FOR OFFERING; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients Thursday; 17/05/2018 – Ed Blakey to Retire After 34 Years with Wells Fargo; 21/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SLOAN CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo admitted that it improperly collected fee rebates that should have been given to a public pension fund while acting as its trustee

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 71.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 684,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.52 million, up from 958,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $32.15. About 780,114 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Washington Prime Group New by 356,780 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 11,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.37 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 144,165 shares to 863,855 shares, valued at $38.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 14,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,185 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

