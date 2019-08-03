Ashmore Wealth Management Has Upped Stake in Ao Smith (AOS) by $8.41 Million; Jane Street Group Lifted Its Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Holding by $1.83 Million; Valuation Declined

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45 million, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 1.40M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 272.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 15,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 21,240 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 5,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 907,667 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Investors Ltd owns 45,830 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fil Limited reported 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Oppenheimer And holds 0.06% or 41,805 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc owns 1,238 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 208,828 were reported by Icon Advisers Com. Norinchukin Bank The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 26,912 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel has invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 8,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Gradient Investments Limited Company reported 0% stake. 4,036 are owned by Hudock Capital Gp Incorporated Ltd Liability. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Inc Lc reported 1.50 million shares. Water Asset Management Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 117,098 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 7,088 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regions Fin has 1,823 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 196,165 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.88 million activity. Goodwin Wallace E had sold 13,200 shares worth $660,244 on Wednesday, February 6. The insider JONES PAUL W sold $980,000.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity.