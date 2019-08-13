Ashmore Wealth Management Has Upped Ao Smith (AOS) Stake; Heico (HEI) Holder California State Teachers Retirement System Has Raised Its Holding

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Heico Corp (HEI) by 1304.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 57,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 61,489 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, up from 4,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Heico Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 82,185 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%; 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45M, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 262,240 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE: AOS Investor Notice: Lawsuit against A. O. Smith Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A.O. Smith Short Seller Alleges Accounting Irregularities, Opaque Chinese Business; Stock Falls 10% – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AOS July 29, 2019 Class Action Deadline: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AO Smith Corporation â€“ AOS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AOS, STG, DBD and CTST: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HEICO Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Double downgrade for Heico at BofA – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Heico Corp. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 47,121 shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $32.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.