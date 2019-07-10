Ashmore Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Ao Smith (AOS) Position; GENMAB A/S ORDINARY SHARES (GNMSF) Shorts Increased By 0.1%

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased Ao Smith Corp (AOS) stake by 47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc acquired 158,606 shares as Ao Smith Corp (AOS)’s stock declined 6.38%. The Ashmore Wealth Management Llc holds 496,076 shares with $26.45M value, up from 337,470 last quarter. Ao Smith Corp now has $7.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 628,796 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST

Among 3 analysts covering A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. A.O. Smith had 5 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, January 30 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Robert W. Baird. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.88 million activity. Another trade for 4,836 shares valued at $239,400 was made by Dana Paul R on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 the insider JONES PAUL W sold $980,000. Shares for $660,244 were sold by Goodwin Wallace E on Wednesday, February 6.

