Ashmore Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding as Stock Declined; Bard Associates Has Cut Willdan Group (WLDN) Holding as Share Price Declined

Bard Associates Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc sold 10,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 203,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60M, down from 214,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.04. About 190,410 shares traded or 242.23% up from the average. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O – QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q Rev $64.2M; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Willdan Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLDN); 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $130 MLN TO $140 MLN

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc sold 23,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 139,749 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.95M, down from 163,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 9.15 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $6.75 million for 14.60 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.90% EPS growth.

More notable recent Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Willdan Announces Expanded Credit Facility and Completes Acquisition of Onsite Energy Corporation – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Willdan Selected to Deliver Energy Efficiency Projects at New York City Municipal Facilities – Business Wire” published on May 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Willdan Announces Plan to Acquire Onsite Energy Corporation – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Willdan Group to Participate in ROTH Capital Partners 31st Annual Growth Stock Conference – Business Wire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 197% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nividia’s Stock Plunge May Only Grow Worse – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Where The Bulls And Bears Are Wrong On Nvidia – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Buying Nvidia Stock Still Is a Great Move for the Long-Term Investor – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chinese antitrust regulator starts NVDA-MLNX review – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia Stock Is Lacing up Its Boxing Gloves – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

