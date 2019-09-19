Ashmore Wealth Management Has Cut Union Pacific (UNP) Position; Trimas (TRS) Shorts Up By 12.11%

Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) had an increase of 12.11% in short interest. TRS’s SI was 429,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.11% from 383,200 shares previously. With 156,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS)’s short sellers to cover TRS’s short positions. The SI to Trimas Corporation’s float is 0.95%. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.93. About 2,157 shares traded. TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) has risen 3.95% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ TriMas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRS); 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.60 TO $1.75, EST. $1.67; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 38C; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Sees 2018 Organic Sales Up About 3%; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR OUTLOOK PROVIDED IN FEBRUARY; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Net $24.3M; 02/04/2018 – TriMas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 14.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc sold 62,195 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Ashmore Wealth Management Llc holds 373,549 shares with $63.17 million value, down from 435,744 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $117.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $167. About 86,963 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company reported 67,207 shares. Jacobs And Ca has invested 1.6% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 46,994 shares. Jones Financial Cos Lllp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Prudential Public Limited has 0.05% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 100,404 shares. Pinebridge Lp owns 18,512 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The California-based Granite Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fairfield Bush And Company accumulated 24,310 shares. Private Wealth Partners Limited Co stated it has 3,551 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.52% or 45,641 shares. Highland Limited Co holds 0.12% or 9,173 shares. Northstar Asset Limited Liability Company has 5,137 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Private Ocean Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 306 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Union Pacific Revenues Could See Slower Growth In The Near Term – Forbes” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific Train Derails At Illinois Rail Yard – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Union Pacific Corp has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $184.50’s average target is 10.48% above currents $167 stock price. Union Pacific Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $12800 target in Monday, July 8 report. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 13 to “Equal-Weight”. As per Wednesday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, September 17.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.18 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is TriMas Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:TRS) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KULR Technology Group Announces Partnership with Leidos to Supply NASA with Lithium-Ion Battery Storage Solution for International Space Station – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Golar LNG (GLNG) Shares Tank on Wider-Than-Expected Q2 Loss – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “US Navy Includes Use of KULR Technology Solution in Proposed Battery Screening and Warehousing Program – nasdaq.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TriMas (TRS) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 Outlook Raised – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.