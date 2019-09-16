Ashmore Wealth Management Decreased Its Adobe Systems (ADBE) Position by $7.66 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Montecito Bank & Trust Has Boosted by $1.11 Million Its Stake

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc sold 26,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 155,684 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.87M, down from 181,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 2.95 million shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 7,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47 million, up from 16,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Short – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Adobe Stock Soared 30.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADBE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 43.77 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kames Capital Public Ltd holds 0.67% or 84,817 shares in its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical holds 2.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 21,310 shares. Edgestream Ltd Partnership stated it has 2,804 shares. Primecap Ca owns 16.53M shares for 3.6% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co owns 25 shares. Hexavest owns 67 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 44,186 shares. 4,381 are owned by Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 4,966 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has 8,875 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth stated it has 6,332 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd stated it has 166,817 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Optimum Advisors has invested 2.67% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kings Point, a New York-based fund reported 164 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 1.59M shares.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 16,973 shares to 21,087 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK) by 9,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,460 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has 12,730 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Botty Investors, Illinois-based fund reported 1,650 shares. Kessler Invest Grp Ltd Com accumulated 112 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Birinyi Assocs reported 5,393 shares. Snow Mngmt Lp has 3.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 374,733 shares. Davenport & Company Ltd Company has invested 0.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.64% stake. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2.15M are held by Hsbc Pcl. Mitchell Management owns 16,356 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership has 436,619 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. 5,445 were accumulated by Guardian Advisors Lp. Fairview Investment Mgmt Lc reported 1,717 shares. Lafayette Inc invested in 2.3% or 46,478 shares. Nadler Fincl Group Incorporated reported 0.39% stake.