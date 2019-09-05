Ashmore Wealth Management Continues to Hold Stake in Ao Smith (AOS); Paychex (PAYX) Stock Value Rose While Cullinan Associates Decreased Its Holding

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45 million, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 574,355 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 12,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 234,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.80 million, down from 246,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $83.88. About 1.07 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Management Limited invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Donaldson Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 420,954 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel owns 30,135 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 4.00 million shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Gru Inc has 0% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 50 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 123,019 shares for 4.69% of their portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage invested in 0.2% or 8,713 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Northeast Finance Consultants reported 0.08% stake. Paloma Prtnrs Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). First Interstate Savings Bank holds 0.13% or 7,115 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 308,500 are held by Payden And Rygel. Albion Fincl Gru Ut holds 46,510 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Axa reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 30.39 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth (NYSE:UNH) by 12,095 shares to 44,630 shares, valued at $11.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Prod (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 30,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 44,681 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Miracle Mile Limited reported 10,470 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Incorporated Llp has 30,103 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Groesbeck Invest Nj reported 0.17% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.13 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Co has 12,062 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0% stake. Bancorp Of America De holds 0.01% or 1.45 million shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp reported 0% stake. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 3,867 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd reported 20,483 shares. The California-based Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Savant Capital Limited Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

