Ashmore Group Plc Upped Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) Holding; CANSORTIUM CANADA (CNTMF) Shorts Raised By 109.68%

CANSORTIUM INC CANADA (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) had an increase of 109.68% in short interest. CNTMF’s SI was 13,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 109.68% from 6,200 shares previously. With 98,900 avg volume, 0 days are for CANSORTIUM INC CANADA (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)’s short sellers to cover CNTMF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.017 during the last trading session, reaching $0.86. About 24,648 shares traded. Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ashmore Group Plc increased Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) stake by 121.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ashmore Group Plc acquired 383,418 shares as Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR)’s stock rose 1.17%. The Ashmore Group Plc holds 700,000 shares with $10.90 million value, up from 316,582 last quarter. Petroleo Brasileiro now has $94.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.82% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 27.77 million shares traded or 67.92% up from the average. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS’ BORROWING COSTS TO CONTINUE FALLING: CFO MONTEIRO; 10/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.8908 FROM BRL1.8523; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO SAYS IS “POSITIVE” REGARDING PROGRESS OF TALKS WITH GOVT OVER TRANSFER OF RIGHTS AREA; 03/05/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras chooses France’s Engie for exclusive talks on gas pipeline unit; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO BELIEVES THAT IT IS POSSIBLE TO REACH DEAL WITH GOVT ABOUT TRANSFER-OF-RIGHTS AREA BY MAY 17; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL FINANCE MINISTER MEIRELLES SAYS GOV’T DISCUSSING WITH PETROBRAS PRICING POLICY THAT DOES NOT HAMPER CONSUMERS NOR COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras starts binding phase of Pasadena refinery sale; 30/04/2018 – ALPEK SAYS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF PETROBRAS’S SUAPE, CITEPE; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras and Engie to enter exclusive talks for Brazil pipeline; 06/03/2018 – PETROBRAS RULES OUT CHANGES IN FUEL PRICE POLICY: STATEMENT

Among 2 analysts covering Petroleo Brasileiro- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Petroleo Brasileiro- Petrobras has $21 highest and $2100 lowest target. $21’s average target is 39.07% above currents $15.1 stock price. Petroleo Brasileiro- Petrobras had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 8 by Credit Suisse.

Ashmore Group Plc decreased Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) stake by 267,050 shares to 16,006 valued at $568,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) stake by 116,164 shares and now owns 93,300 shares. Avianca Holdings Sa (NYSE:AVH) was reduced too.

