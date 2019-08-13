Ashmore Group Plc Trimmed Holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) by $1.27 Million; Enbridge (ENB) Valuation Declined While Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lowered Its Stake

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 782,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 5.13 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.17 million, down from 5.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 1.98M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 50,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 283,056 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, down from 334,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 56.12% or $21.42 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 29.89 million shares traded or 1486.39% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 539,500 shares to 4.19M shares, valued at $154.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 36,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP).

