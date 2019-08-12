Ashmore Group Plc Trimmed Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) Stake by $350,980; Stock Value Declined; Cornercap Investment Counsel Upped Its Quanta Svcs Com (PWR) Holding by $724,830; Stock Value Declined

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc Com (PWR) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 19,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 56,160 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 36,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.29. About 1.57 million shares traded or 12.76% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) by 45.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 2,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 2,656 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 4,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 72,937 shares traded or 17.22% up from the average. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 16.52% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 05/04/2018 – ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 5.3% YOY; 26/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Resolutions Approved at the General Annual Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 26th, 2018; 05/04/2018 – ASUR CORRECTS MARCH TRAFFIC DATA; 26/04/2018 – ASUR Files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 03/05/2018 – ASUR APRIL PASSENGER TRAFFIC DECREASED 0.6% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2018; 06/03/2018 – ASUR TOTAL FEB. PASSENGER TRAFFIC ROSE 1.5%; 04/05/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Fell 0.6% Y/y in April; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q OPER INCOME MXN2.20B, EST. MXN1.99B (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q REV. MXN3.92B, EST. MXN3.49B

Analysts await Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 21.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.76 per share. ASR’s profit will be $62.96M for 16.76 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.48 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.11% negative EPS growth.

