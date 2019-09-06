Ashmore Group Plc Stake in Vale Sa (VALE) Decreased by $559,273 as Shares Rose; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Decreased Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position by $9.02 Million

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 625,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77 million, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 130,890 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Vale Sa (VALE) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 43,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 1.94 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.31M, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Vale Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 10.83M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NICKEL OUTPUT 58.6K TONS, -17.9% Y/Y; 21/03/2018 – VALE SAYS $968.35M OF 2021 BONDS WERE VALIDLY OFFERED; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – BRAZILIAN PENSION FUNDS, BNDESPAR MAY SELL 10 PCT TO 12.5 PCT OF THEIR VALE STAKES THROUGH PUBLIC OFFERING; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS S11D MINE SHOULD PRODUCE DOUBLE THE IRON ORE IN 2018 THAT IT PRODUCED LAST YEAR AS PART OF RAMP-UP; 16/05/2018 – Biggest Major Currency Loss Signals Windfall for Iron King Vale; 24/05/2018 – Mining Weekly: Vale sees key mine topping iron-ore output forecasts in 2018 –; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q COPPER OUTPUT 93.3K TONS, -13.2% Y/Y; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $2.99 billion for 4.76 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.04% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 224,005 shares. Amer Grp Incorporated reported 0% stake. Ellington Management Group Lc invested in 25,100 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 32,963 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 856 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raging Cap Management Limited Liability Co has invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 4,571 were accumulated by Private Advisor Gru Llc. Lsv Asset has 0.09% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 53 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc invested in 1.13 million shares. Bank Of Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Riverhead Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 134,545 shares. Art Limited Liability Company owns 4,800 shares. Brinker stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 175,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 1.43M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

