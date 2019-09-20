Ashmore Group Plc Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Lowered as Stock Declined; Bank Of America (BAC) Shareholder Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Raised Stake by $49.04 Million

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 1,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 33,916 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $983.57M, up from 32,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 42.12 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BofA shareholder return tops key level for first time in 7 years; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – Global IPOs Rise 35% This Year, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Expands Lead in Shrinking Municipal-Bond Market; 04/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – CN RAIL CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT BANK OF AMERICA EVENT; 26/04/2018 – Here is the City: Bloomberg – BofA said to have no big China securities plans; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Pretax Earnings $8.4B, up 15%; 14/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 75.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 381,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 121,191 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75M, down from 502,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 6.38 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dudley Shanley has 1.6% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 229,300 shares. Anderson Hoagland & Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 220,091 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies stated it has 171,543 shares. Nwq Inv Co Ltd Liability Com invested 0.98% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stonebridge Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 10,508 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation Ny holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 45,300 shares. Paradigm Asset Lc accumulated 0% or 149,250 shares. Kcm Invest Advsr Limited reported 285,262 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Management Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 28,648 were reported by Franklin Street Advsrs Nc. Moreover, Sandler Capital Mgmt has 0.97% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 500,000 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cna stated it has 325,173 shares.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $652.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service B (NYSE:UPS) by 22,156 shares to 3,661 shares, valued at $378.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navteq Corp by 26 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Undervalued Bank of America Stock Needs to Catch a Break – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bank of America branch to make way for retail development at RTP – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sarah Ketterer’s Favorite Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Semiconductor Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “GlobalFoundries sues its largest competitor for patent infringement – Albany Business Review” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $178.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) by 383,418 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $10.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.