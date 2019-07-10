Ashmore Group Plc Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Has Upped by $7.42 Million; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Lifted Its Delta Air Lines (DAL) Position by $508,470 as Share Price Rose

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 185,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 502,234 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.57M, up from 316,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.98. About 2.60 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 9,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,204 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 126,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $59.32. About 1.31 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS UNIT REVENUE ACCELERATED EACH MONTH DURING 1Q; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SEES BOSTON AIRPORT RESTART ON WEDNESDAY; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Data Exposed for `Several Hundred Thousand’ Customers; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – INTRODUCING SECOND DAILY SERVICE TO JOHANNESBURG FROM WINTER 2018; 05/04/2018 – DALCOR ANNOUNCES EXPANSION AND ACCELERATED ENROLLMENT OF THE DAL-GENE CLINICAL TRIAL

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 50,948 shares to 283,056 shares, valued at $7.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (NYSE:ASR) by 2,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,656 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC also bought $265.23M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Wednesday, March 6. On Monday, January 28 BLAKE FRANCIS S bought $249,743 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 5,185 shares.