Ashmore Group Plc Raised Position in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by $7.42 Million; Cannell Capital Lowered Its Arotech (ARTX) Stake by $449,268 as Shares Declined

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 185,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 502,234 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.57 million, up from 316,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 2.44 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Arotech Corp (ARTX) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 224,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.83% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Arotech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.87M market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.33. About 14,737 shares traded. Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) has declined 45.19% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTX News: 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Rev $29M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arotech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTX); 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 14/03/2018 AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.15 TO $0.18; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP – TOTAL COMPANY BACKLOG AT END OF 2017 STOOD AT $61.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO $55.4 MLN AT END OF 2016; 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Soldier System Program; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Sold; 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q EPS 2c; 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 18c

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 50,948 shares to 283,056 shares, valued at $7.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale Sa (NYSE:VALE) by 43,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.94M shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Viacom, Yeti And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ARTX’s profit will be $1.59M for 9.71 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Arotech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Arotech Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ARTX) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Arotech Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:ARTX) 1.9% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Arotech and CEO Steven Esses Announce Early Contract Termination – GlobeNewswire” published on January 03, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arotech to Release First Quarter 2019 Results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 400,999 shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $17.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lee Enterprises Inc (NYSE:LEE) by 312,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.73M shares, and has risen its stake in I D Systems Inc (NASDAQ:IDSY).